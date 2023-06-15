12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Squarespace SQSP shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $33.79 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

EMCORE EMKR stock increased by 5.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Arteris AIP shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.8 million.

Castellum CTM shares rose 5.76% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Riskified RSKD shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.8 million.

WM Tech MAPS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.

Losers

MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 6.7% to $0.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.

Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 5.54% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX shares decreased by 5.29% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.

Sonic Foundry SOFO shares declined by 5.11% to $1.3. At the close, Sonic Foundry's trading volume reached 10.8 million shares. This is 6311.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Backblaze BLZE shares fell 4.84% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.