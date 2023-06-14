12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WeTrade Group WETG stock moved upwards by 69.8% to $14.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares rose 60.28% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 12.86% to $32.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 7.1% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Coherent COHR shares increased by 6.6% to $45.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

Losers

Advanced Health AHI stock decreased by 26.0% to $1.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

Intevac IVAC shares decreased by 16.28% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.

Coda Octopus Group CODA shares declined by 12.04% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Iteris ITI stock fell 10.45% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Auddia AUUD shares declined by 9.97% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Microvision MVIS stock fell 9.9% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

