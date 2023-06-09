12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock rose 12.9% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

EBET EBET stock increased by 8.04% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Selina Hospitality SLNA stock increased by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million.

Carvana CVNA shares increased by 6.27% to $25.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Tesla TSLA stock rose 6.06% to $249.1. The company's market cap stands at $789.5 billion.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock moved upwards by 5.96% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

EVgo EVGO shares decreased by 9.0% to $3.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $404.1 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 8.79% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock fell 8.61% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

Jowell Global JWEL stock fell 6.98% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Cango CANG shares declined by 5.76% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 5.62% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

