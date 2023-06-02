ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $6.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 7.87% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares moved upwards by 7.82% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares rose 7.05% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
  • Sunworks SUNW stock increased by 6.7% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

Losers

  • VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 5.2% to $2.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.
  • Innodata INOD stock declined by 4.99% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $278.2 million.
  • Air Industries AIRI stock decreased by 4.86% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares decreased by 4.1% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares declined by 3.93% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock declined by 3.81% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

