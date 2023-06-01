12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI shares moved upwards by 35.3% to $0.46 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Sigma Additive Solutions's trading volume reached 573.8K shares. This is 2349.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

MongoDB MDB shares rose 21.32% to $356.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 650.4K shares, which is 37.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Samsara IOT stock rose 14.25% to $21.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 352.9K shares, which is 10.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Everbridge EVBG stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $26.65. Everbridge's trading volume hit 135.6K shares by close, accounting for 30.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Edgio EGIO shares rose 5.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.

Losers

SentinelOne S stock fell 36.0% to $13.26 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9 million shares, which is 58.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

PagerDuty PD shares fell 14.78% to $23.65. PagerDuty's trading volume hit 529.2K shares by close, accounting for 38.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 6.5% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Guidewire Software GWRE stock declined by 5.3% to $78.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Alarum Technologies ALAR shares declined by 5.11% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Latch LTCH stock declined by 5.0% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.

