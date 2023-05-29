ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 29, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Journey Medical DERM shares increased by 22.6% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares rose 18.54% to $8.95. This security traded at a volume of 423.5K shares come close, making up 10.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares increased by 16.66% to $3.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 3.4 million shares by close, accounting for 438.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.2 million.
  • NexGel NXGL shares rose 11.68% to $2.58. This security traded at a volume of 181.7K shares come close, making up 698.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock increased by 10.27% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 10.05% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares decreased by 16.9% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares declined by 13.39% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock fell 12.49% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 11.48% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $213.0 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock fell 11.06% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Oncorus ONCR shares fell 10.34% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.3 million, accounting for 6403.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

