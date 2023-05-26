12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares rose 39.3% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

MediaAlpha MAX stock rose 24.6% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Sify Technologies SIFY stock rose 7.75% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $254.0 million.

Paramount Global PARA shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $15.12. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares rose 5.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

Stran & Co SWAG shares fell 13.1% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

Kubient KBNT shares decreased by 8.52% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Asset Entities ASST shares fell 7.28% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Lizhi LIZI shares declined by 6.74% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock fell 6.28% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 5.24% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

