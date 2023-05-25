12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HeartBeam BEAT stock rose 20.1% to $2.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares increased by 11.43% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares rose 10.36% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG stock increased by 9.71% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares increased by 9.16% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Losers

Biocept BIOC stock declined by 42.1% to $2.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Annexon ANNX stock declined by 34.24% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock declined by 14.97% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS shares declined by 11.99% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.

BiomX PHGE shares declined by 11.43% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Apexigen APGN stock decreased by 11.11% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.