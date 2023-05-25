ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • HeartBeam BEAT stock rose 20.1% to $2.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares increased by 11.43% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares rose 10.36% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG stock increased by 9.71% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares increased by 9.16% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Losers

  • Biocept BIOC stock declined by 42.1% to $2.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Annexon ANNX stock declined by 34.24% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock declined by 14.97% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares declined by 11.99% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
  • BiomX PHGE shares declined by 11.43% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Apexigen APGN stock decreased by 11.11% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

