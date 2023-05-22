12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cricut CRCT shares increased by 32.3% to $9.51 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cricut's stock is trading at a volume of 574.0K, which is 651.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Mondee Hldgs MOND shares rose 18.48% to $11.6. As of 13:30 EST, Mondee Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 125.3K, which is 437.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $974.3 million.

Solid Power SLDP shares increased by 16.84% to $2.22. Solid Power's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.7 million.

Farfetch FTCH shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $5.64. As of 13:30 EST, Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 26.3 million, which is 207.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

RumbleON RMBL shares moved upwards by 12.58% to $11.36. As of 13:30 EST, RumbleON's stock is trading at a volume of 179.9K, which is 93.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.9 million.

Tupperware Brands TUP shares moved upwards by 12.58% to $0.84. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 95.5% of Tupperware Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.

Losers

Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 34.2% to $0.72 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 2535.4% of Volcon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Interactive Strength TRNR shares declined by 23.03% to $5.45. The current volume of 274.4K shares is 124.7% of Interactive Strength's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.

United Homes Gr UHG stock fell 18.8% to $13.48. The company's market cap stands at $641.5 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 17.63% to $0.2. As of 13:30 EST, E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4 million, which is 764.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock fell 12.43% to $0.57. As of 13:30 EST, Sonder Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 117.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock decreased by 11.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.