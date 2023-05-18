12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $1.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

ClearOne CLRO shares increased by 11.21% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

WeTrade Group WETG shares rose 7.7% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Canadian Solar CSIQ stock moved upwards by 7.15% to $41.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Renren RENN shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Zenvia ZENV shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 8.3% to $1.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Applied Digital APLD shares decreased by 7.1% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.2 million.

WM Tech MAPS shares fell 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 6.29% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares declined by 6.1% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

GSI Technology GSIT stock fell 5.51% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

