12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Infobird Co IFBD shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $1.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares increased by 11.21% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares rose 7.7% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Canadian Solar CSIQ stock moved upwards by 7.15% to $41.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Renren RENN shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 8.3% to $1.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Applied Digital APLD shares decreased by 7.1% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.2 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares fell 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 6.29% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares declined by 6.1% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • GSI Technology GSIT stock fell 5.51% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

