ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2023 5:39 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares increased by 4.8% to $0.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares rose 4.08% to $0.26. Tempo Automation Holdings's trading volume hit 107.6K shares by close, accounting for 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock rose 4.03% to $2.32. ClearOne's trading volume hit 130.8K shares by close, accounting for 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CompoSecure CMPO stock increased by 3.96% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
  • CXApp CXAI stock rose 3.76% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares rose 3.72% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares declined by 7.1% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.3K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 6.87% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
  • Applied Digital APLD stock fell 6.53% to $6.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 137.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.0 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock fell 5.88% to $0.05. This security traded at a volume of 81.2 million shares come close, making up 1067.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares fell 5.16% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares fell 5.04% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 208.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved