12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Inseego INSG shares increased by 31.5% to $1.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Inseego's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 464.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 16.64% to $0.7. Quantum Computing QUBT shares rose 12.6% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 249.3K, which is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.

Losers

Bit Origin BTOG stock fell 21.4% to $0.18 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bit Origin's stock is trading at a volume of 244.0K, which is 221.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

stock decreased by 9.56% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $431.7 million. Turtle Beach HEAR shares decreased by 8.79% to $11.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 839.0K, which is 270.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

