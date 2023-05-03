12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 27.0% to $2.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

stock increased by 14.59% to $2.12. DatChat DATS shares rose 12.71% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 47.8% to $3.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

shares decreased by 9.53% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock fell 7.19% to $83.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

