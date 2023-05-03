ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 27.0% to $2.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares rose 15.1% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock increased by 14.59% to $2.12.
  • DatChat DATS shares rose 12.71% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock rose 12.7% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $115.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 47.8% to $3.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Minim MINM stock declined by 25.72% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Sprout Social SPT stock declined by 17.64% to $39.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares declined by 13.22% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Verb Tech VERB shares decreased by 9.53% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock fell 7.19% to $83.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved