12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

U Power UCAR shares increased by 29.3% to $5.26 during Thursday's regular session. U Power's stock is trading at a volume of 26.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 555.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.8 million.

Helen Of Troy HELE shares rose 21.78% to $99.62. Trading volume for Helen Of Troy's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 561.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares rose 15.35% to $0.13. Trading volume for Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is 105.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG stock increased by 15.05% to $3.44. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 138.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.8 million.

Churchill Downs CHDN shares moved upwards by 14.96% to $289.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 301.9K, which is 165.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Vacasa VCSA shares moved upwards by 14.25% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 781.6K, which is 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.7 million.

Losers

Mobileye Global MBLY stock fell 21.7% to $33.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares, making up 705.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Crocs CROX shares declined by 19.36% to $119.17. As of 13:30 EST, Crocs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 456.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sleep Number SNBR stock decreased by 13.04% to $22.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 938.2K shares, making up 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sonic Automotive SAH shares decreased by 11.64% to $46.1. The current volume of 657.2K shares is 171.3% of Sonic Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

XWELL XWEL stock fell 9.0% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 332.9K, which is 185.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock fell 8.35% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 27.9 million, which is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.

