10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $8.87 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Studio City Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 76.7K, which is 349.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

shares rose 16.41% to $0.79. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 256.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. Worksport WKSP shares rose 8.51% to $1.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.0K shares, making up 108.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 32.5% to $0.31 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 211.0 million shares, making up 215.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock declined by 9.63% to $0.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 487.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

