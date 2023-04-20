ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved upwards by 35.3% to $0.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Auddia AUUD stock rose 15.49% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock moved upwards by 9.65% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock increased by 9.37% to $7.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Cyngn CYN stock rose 9.31% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Calix CALX stock rose 8.62% to $52.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • F5 FFIV shares fell 8.6% to $125.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Veritone VERI shares declined by 7.95% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares fell 7.02% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
  • Nokia NOK shares decreased by 6.93% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock fell 6.06% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock decreased by 5.72% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved