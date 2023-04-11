12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock moved upwards by 128.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 128.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. GT Biopharma GTBP shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. Apexigen APGN stock moved upwards by 13.72% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.72% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock rose 13.41% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

stock rose 13.41% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. Xenetic Biosciences XBIO shares increased by 12.39% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

PLx Pharma PLXP stock decreased by 36.7% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

stock decreased by 36.7% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. HeartBeam BEAT stock declined by 23.35% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

stock declined by 23.35% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. GlucoTrack GCTK stock declined by 20.63% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

stock declined by 20.63% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million. MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares fell 16.3% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

shares fell 16.3% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million. Finch Therapeutics Gr FNCH shares fell 15.16% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

shares fell 15.16% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares decreased by 13.54% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.