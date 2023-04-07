12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 463.9K shares come close, making up 93.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 7.21% to $0.15. This security traded at a volume of 127.0K shares come close, making up 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

QualTek Services QTEK shares rose 6.92% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

View VIEW shares rose 5.0% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.

Greenbrier Companies GBX shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $31.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

OceanPal OP stock increased by 4.38% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Losers

Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock declined by 12.0% to $2.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.8 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares decreased by 7.07% to $0.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.6 million shares, which is 308.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares decreased by 5.51% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 5.4% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI stock fell 3.72% to $11.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.2 million.

DSS DSS shares fell 3.67% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

