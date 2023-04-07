12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime UTME stock rose 8.7% to $0.87 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

AuthID AUID shares increased by 7.86% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.93% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 5.38% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Micron Technology MU stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $61.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 581.7K, accounting for 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 billion.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 4.88% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

TuanChe TC shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Veritone VERI stock decreased by 5.82% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.

Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock declined by 5.47% to $2.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 676.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares declined by 5.38% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock fell 4.63% to $0.22. At the close, WeTrade Group's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 146.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

SeaChange International SEAC shares declined by 4.26% to $0.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 705.7K, accounting for 519.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

