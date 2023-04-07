12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. Amesite AMST stock rose 9.23% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

stock rose 9.23% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 8.39% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

shares rose 8.39% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. XWELL XWEL shares rose 7.0% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

shares rose 7.0% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. MGO Global MGOL stock rose 6.93% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

stock decreased by 29.1% to $0.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Buckle BKE stock declined by 8.29% to $31.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

stock declined by 8.29% to $31.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Levi Strauss LEVI shares fell 7.94% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 7.94% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares declined by 5.8% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

shares declined by 5.8% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 4.38% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

stock declined by 4.38% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 4.01% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.