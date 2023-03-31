12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

LiveOne LVO shares moved upwards by 15.7% to $1.18 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 357.8K shares, making up 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

Arena Group Holdings AREN stock increased by 14.72% to $4.44. As of 13:30 EST, Arena Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 74.0K, which is 187.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.

Nexters GDEV stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $6.39. As of 13:30 EST, Nexters's stock is trading at a volume of 103.2K, which is 453.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Taboola.com TBLA stock increased by 11.25% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 761.9K, which is 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.5 million.

Skillz SKLZ shares rose 11.19% to $0.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Cardlytics CDLX stock moved upwards by 10.77% to $3.29. As of 13:30 EST, Cardlytics's stock is trading at a volume of 406.9K, which is 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.

Losers

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock declined by 40.5% to $1.91 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 2490.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 24.45% to $3.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 309.0K, which is 265.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Spark Networks LOV stock fell 23.83% to $0.64. Spark Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 143.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 216.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock declined by 19.71% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 877.3K, which is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

CuriosityStream CURI shares declined by 17.82% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 450.5K, which is 396.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares fell 17.3% to $5.31. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 439.2% of AST SpaceMobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $378.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

