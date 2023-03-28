11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Knightscope KSCP stock increased by 14.3% to $0.88 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 361.7K, which is 74.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 10.65% to $2.66. The current volume of 83.3K shares is 85.6% of NeoVolta's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock increased by 10.61% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 10.3% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 338.7K, which is 59.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares moved upwards by 10.11% to $1.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 643.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 13.8% to $0.46 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 24.0 million, which is 656.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.

Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 13.41% to $4.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.7K shares, making up 42.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.

Sky Harbour Group SKYH shares decreased by 12.43% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 10.9% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

KULR Tech Gr KULR shares fell 10.28% to $0.68. Trading volume for KULR Tech Gr's stock is 833.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 173.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 8.59% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 72.7K, which is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

