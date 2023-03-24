12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 26.4% to $0.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares increased by 10.6% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 10.52% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Asset Entities ASST stock rose 8.92% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock increased by 7.1% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Activision Blizzard ATVI shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $84.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 billion.

Losers

Scholastic SCHL stock declined by 17.1% to $34.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

So-Young Intl SY shares fell 9.35% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $203.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

AirNet Technology ANTE stock declined by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares declined by 5.22% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock declined by 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock declined by 4.81% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.