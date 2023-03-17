12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO stock moved upwards by 27.1% to $0.61 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Castellum CTM stock increased by 11.07% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

Kopin KOPN stock moved upwards by 6.01% to $1.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.6K, accounting for 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

WM Tech MAPS stock increased by 5.4% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Edgio EGIO stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.9. At the close, Edgio's trading volume reached 883.3K shares. This is 105.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.0 million.

AEye LIDR stock increased by 5.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock fell 21.1% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 12.16% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 12.04% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX shares declined by 5.97% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.

