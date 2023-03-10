12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 9.4% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.3 million shares come close, making up 262.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

QualTek Services QTEK stock increased by 6.0% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

View VIEW stock rose 4.99% to $0.56. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.7 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock rose 4.99% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI stock fell 5.4% to $7.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.

Heliogen HLGN stock decreased by 4.35% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 255.8K, accounting for 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 2.22% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Symbotic SYM shares declined by 1.99% to $17.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

