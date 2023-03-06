12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 90.4% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 590.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

stock increased by 90.4% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 590.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock rose 6.77% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

stock rose 6.77% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. Psychemedics PMD shares increased by 6.56% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

shares increased by 6.56% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. Verastem VSTM stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million. Humanigen HGEN shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 134.6K shares come close, making up 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 134.6K shares come close, making up 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock increased by 5.58% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Losers

Cara Therapeutics CARA stock decreased by 25.4% to $7.48 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Cara Therapeutics's trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 25.4% to $7.48 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Cara Therapeutics's trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Genelux GNLX shares declined by 13.27% to $25.7. The company's market cap stands at $605.7 million.

shares declined by 13.27% to $25.7. The company's market cap stands at $605.7 million. Zynex ZYXI stock decreased by 12.82% to $10.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 12.82% to $10.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO stock declined by 11.34% to $16.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.6 million.

stock declined by 11.34% to $16.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.6 million. EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock fell 10.42% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.

stock fell 10.42% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. BioRestorative Therapies BRTX shares fell 6.47% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.