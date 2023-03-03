12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

Losers

MMTEC MTC stock declined by 12.9% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

shares declined by 5.82% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. WaveDancer WAVD shares declined by 5.62% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.