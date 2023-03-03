ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • C3.ai AI stock increased by 15.9% to $24.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Datasea DTSS stock rose 14.28% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • AuthID AUID stock increased by 10.49% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares moved upwards by 9.48% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.2 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Losers

  • MMTEC MTC stock declined by 12.9% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Zscaler ZS stock declined by 11.7% to $118.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marvell Tech MRVL stock decreased by 8.59% to $42.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 7.11% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 5.82% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares declined by 5.62% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

