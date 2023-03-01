12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock rose 9.6% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

stock rose 9.6% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 8.51% to $0.16. Helbiz's trading volume hit 45.7 million shares by close, accounting for 73.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

shares increased by 8.51% to $0.16. Helbiz's trading volume hit 45.7 million shares by close, accounting for 73.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million. ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 8.07% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 8.07% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million. Energous WATT stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. Xos XOS stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 5.0% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 405.2K shares, which is 9.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

shares fell 5.0% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 405.2K shares, which is 9.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock declined by 4.65% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $300.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 4.65% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $300.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Nuburu BURU stock fell 4.54% to $4.63. Nuburu's trading volume hit 56.2K shares by close, accounting for 34.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million.

stock fell 4.54% to $4.63. Nuburu's trading volume hit 56.2K shares by close, accounting for 34.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million. Plug Power PLUG shares fell 3.24% to $13.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 607.4K shares, which is 3.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares fell 3.24% to $13.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 607.4K shares, which is 3.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. GEO Group GEO stock decreased by 2.76% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 2.76% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares decreased by 2.68% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.