12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock increased by 41.3% to $1.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 7.38% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock moved upwards by 5.47% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock rose 4.9% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $149.7 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares rose 4.46% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.

Losers

  • TPI Composites TPIC stock decreased by 15.5% to $12.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Mesa Air Gr MESA shares decreased by 9.07% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 7.06% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 6.69% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares fell 6.67% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ameresco AMRC shares declined by 6.57% to $48.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

