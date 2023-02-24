12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cuentas CUEN stock rose 7.0% to $0.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

stock rose 7.0% to $0.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.0 million. Treasure Global TGL shares increased by 4.9% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

shares increased by 4.9% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock increased by 4.2% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.5 million.

stock increased by 4.2% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.5 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 4.07% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Losers

Tegna TGNA shares declined by 23.1% to $16.79 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 698.4K shares come close, making up 47.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

shares declined by 23.1% to $16.79 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 698.4K shares come close, making up 47.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Troika Media Group TRKA stock declined by 1.97% to $0.3. This security traded at a volume of 4.8 million shares come close, making up 21.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

stock declined by 1.97% to $0.3. This security traded at a volume of 4.8 million shares come close, making up 21.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million. Sify Technologies SIFY shares decreased by 1.95% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $275.9 million.

shares decreased by 1.95% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $275.9 million. BuzzFeed BZFD stock declined by 1.88% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 109.4K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.4 million.

stock declined by 1.88% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 109.4K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.4 million. Taboola.com TBLA stock declined by 1.82% to $3.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.1K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 1.82% to $3.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.1K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Manchester United MANU stock declined by 1.49% to $22.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.