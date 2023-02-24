ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 24, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock increased by 6.0% to $2.24 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock increased by 3.89% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares rose 3.39% to $0.53. At the close, Astra Space's trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million.
  • View VIEW shares rose 2.99% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG shares declined by 5.0% to $1.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock declined by 4.44% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $310.2 million.
  • Lichen China LICN stock decreased by 2.99% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares fell 2.44% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock declined by 2.42% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares decreased by 1.89% to $18.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

