12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 8.0% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

Semantix STIX shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $251.1 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock moved upwards by 3.94% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.

Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 2.81% to $0.15. Verb Tech's trading volume hit 67.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares fell 5.7% to $3.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 5.12% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Mobilicom MOB shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 3.56% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 3.54% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Infinera INFN shares decreased by 3.08% to $6.62. At the close, Infinera's trading volume reached 68.7K shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.