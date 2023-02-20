12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AMC Networks AMCX shares increased by 32.3% to $27.12 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for AMC Networks's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 589.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock fell 13.8% to $1.16 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 723.8K, which is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

shares fell 8.78% to $1.2. The current volume of 713.4K shares is 24.3% of Grom Social Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. Zhihu ZH stock decreased by 8.74% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

