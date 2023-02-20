12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cantaloupe CTLP stock rose 13.2% to $6.01 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Cantaloupe's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 306.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.5 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares rose 12.67% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 2950.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

WaveDancer WAVD stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 122.1K, which is 239.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

HubSpot HUBS shares increased by 12.29% to $406.42. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 347.1% of HubSpot's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 11.9% to $0.81. As of 12:30 EST, Stronghold Digital Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 387.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

PDF Solutions PDFS shares moved upwards by 9.83% to $37.37. The current volume of 437.5K shares is 388.5% of PDF Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares decreased by 42.7% to $1.45 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.4 million shares, making up 1361.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.8 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares decreased by 23.54% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 177.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

DZS DZSI stock decreased by 23.18% to $9.27. Trading volume for DZS's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 877.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

AXT AXTI shares declined by 17.12% to $4.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 722.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares decreased by 15.32% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 431.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.

Cognex CGNX stock declined by 13.08% to $48.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 373.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

