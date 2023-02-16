12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 4.54% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 4.38% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.0 million, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $531.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Funko FNKO stock fell 4.61% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.1 million.

