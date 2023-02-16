ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 16, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Nogin NOGN stock rose 22.5% to $0.78 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Nogin's trading volume reached 128.6K shares. This is 74.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
  • DoorDash DASH stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $71.75. At the close, DoorDash's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 56.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock moved upwards by 5.22% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.5 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 4.98% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $281.0 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 4.54% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 4.38% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.0 million, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $531.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Shift Technologies SFT shares fell 7.3% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.1K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares declined by 7.04% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.5 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares fell 6.49% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 606.3K, accounting for 15.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 5.42% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Texas Roadhouse TXRH shares fell 4.9% to $100.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.9K, accounting for 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Funko FNKO stock fell 4.61% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved