12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares increased by 18.4% to $1.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares moved upwards by 8.74% to $1.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 33.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.5 million.

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN shares moved upwards by 7.93% to $21.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

IVERIC bio ISEE stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $21.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.8K shares, which is 6.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Vapotherm VAPO shares increased by 5.55% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Losers

BridgeBio Pharma BBIO stock fell 9.7% to $11.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Axcella Health AXLA stock decreased by 6.95% to $0.67. Axcella Health's trading volume hit 12.1 million shares by close, accounting for 947.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.

Exicure XCUR stock fell 6.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Moderna MRNA stock declined by 5.91% to $162.13. Moderna's trading volume hit 206.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 billion.

Applied Therapeutics APLT shares fell 5.13% to $1.11. At the close, Applied Therapeutics's trading volume reached 2.9 million shares. This is 1164.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.