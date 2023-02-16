12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Community Health Systems CYH stock rose 51.2% to $7.68 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Community Health Systems's stock is 11.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 464.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

NexImmune NEXI shares moved upwards by 47.87% to $0.61. Trading volume for NexImmune's stock is 52.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 20578.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock increased by 47.56% to $2.67. Ambrx Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 40.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1077.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.

Inozyme Pharma INZY stock increased by 33.2% to $2.96. Trading volume for Inozyme Pharma's stock is 36.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 16730.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock increased by 29.77% to $1.95. As of 12:30 EST, Addex Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 539.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares rose 27.99% to $0.21. As of 12:30 EST, Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 158.8 million, which is 734.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

Losers

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock fell 22.4% to $0.52 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 73.9% of TransCode Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares fell 14.03% to $1.52. Hillstream BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 325.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Organon OGN shares declined by 13.85% to $25.21. Organon's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 294.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares fell 13.21% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 255.0K shares, making up 102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

Pharming PHAR shares declined by 13.1% to $11.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.4 million.

Entrada Therapeutics TRDA stock fell 12.33% to $9.5. The current volume of 65.4K shares is 108.5% of Entrada Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $313.8 million.

