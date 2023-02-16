12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

IBEX IBEX stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $29.59 during Thursday's regular session. IBEX's stock is trading at a volume of 107.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Innodata INOD shares rose 11.11% to $6.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 174.8K, which is 314.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.1 million.

Mynaric MYNA stock increased by 10.27% to $6.87. The company's market cap stands at $155.3 million.

Watsco WSO shares moved upwards by 9.44% to $336.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 449.4K shares, making up 173.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares increased by 9.39% to $1.8. Trading volume for Tritium DCFC's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.6 million.

Allison Transmission ALSN stock increased by 8.8% to $49.59. The current volume of 997.5K shares is 124.0% of Allison Transmission's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares decreased by 33.5% to $1.13 during Thursday's regular session. Atlis Motor Vehicles's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1125.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Kelly Services KELYA shares fell 15.85% to $15.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.1K shares, making up 82.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $586.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kelly Services KELYB shares decreased by 14.15% to $15.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB stock fell 12.48% to $12.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Upwork UPWK stock declined by 8.4% to $12.77. Upwork's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 134.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Innovate VATE stock fell 7.78% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 287.1K shares, making up 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million.

