12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lizhi LIZI stock rose 5.8% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock rose 5.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock increased by 3.19% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

IAC IAC shares increased by 2.84% to $52.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Grindr GRND shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares rose 2.12% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Losers

Getty Images Holdings GETY shares decreased by 4.3% to $6.05 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

So-Young Intl SY shares decreased by 4.12% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.1 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares decreased by 3.45% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock decreased by 3.18% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $413.0 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 2.38% to $12.76. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

BuzzFeed BZFD shares fell 2.34% to $1.67. This security traded at a volume of 230.1K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $232.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.