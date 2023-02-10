12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

EBET EBET stock rose 8.8% to $0.64 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, EBET's trading volume reached 169.7K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

stock rose 8.8% to $0.64 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, EBET's trading volume reached 169.7K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 7.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

shares increased by 7.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 5.17% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

shares rose 5.17% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. Amesite AMST shares increased by 4.64% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

shares increased by 4.64% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 4.61% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

stock rose 4.61% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Boxed BOXD stock increased by 4.22% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

Losers

Jowell Global JWEL shares fell 7.4% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

shares fell 7.4% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.63. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 252.6K shares by close, accounting for 42.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.

stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.63. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 252.6K shares by close, accounting for 42.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. CarParts.com PRTS stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.6 million.

stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.6 million. Yunji YJ stock declined by 5.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million.

stock declined by 5.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million. Spruce Power Holding SPRU stock decreased by 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million. AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 4.16% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.