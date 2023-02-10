ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • EBET EBET stock rose 8.8% to $0.64 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, EBET's trading volume reached 169.7K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 7.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 5.17% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares increased by 4.64% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 4.61% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock increased by 4.22% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

Losers

  • Jowell Global JWEL shares fell 7.4% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.63. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 252.6K shares by close, accounting for 42.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock decreased by 5.11% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.6 million.
  • Yunji YJ stock declined by 5.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million.
  • Spruce Power Holding SPRU stock decreased by 4.81% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 4.16% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

