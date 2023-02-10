12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

WaveDancer WAVD stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $0.75 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Lantronix LTRX stock rose 10.37% to $5.53. As of 12:30 EST, Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 137.2K, which is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Corsair Gaming CRSR shares increased by 9.78% to $16.6. As of 12:30 EST, Corsair Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 755.6K, which is 137.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 9.44% to $2.01. Trading volume for Iveda Solutions's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 205.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 9.15% to $1.64. Color Star Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 205.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $1.21. Pagaya Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.0 million.

Losers

Knowles KN stock declined by 15.9% to $15.86 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 131.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares decreased by 15.67% to $2.53.

WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 14.54% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 186.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.3 million.

Pixelworks PXLW shares decreased by 14.44% to $1.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 747.1K shares, making up 297.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

PC Connection CNXN shares declined by 12.33% to $42.35. PC Connection's stock is trading at a volume of 63.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Agora API stock declined by 12.15% to $3.99. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 331.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $462.2 million.

