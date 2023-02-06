ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 6, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Creative Realities CREX stock increased by 7.4% to $0.76 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares increased by 5.93% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock rose 2.22% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 2.0% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock increased by 2.0% to $0.26. This security traded at a volume of 13.9 million shares come close, making up 105.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGE stock rose 1.98% to $52.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • Pinterest PINS stock declined by 9.2% to $25.32 during Monday's after-market session. Pinterest's trading volume hit 5.6 million shares by close, accounting for 50.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • VEON VEON stock declined by 4.01% to $0.61. This security traded at a volume of 164.4K shares come close, making up 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock declined by 3.42% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares fell 2.61% to $1.12. FaZe Holdings's trading volume hit 129.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock decreased by 2.37% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares decreased by 2.32% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

