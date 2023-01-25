12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Geovax Labs GOVX shares moved upwards by 62.8% to $1.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 27.6 million, which is 3151.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares increased by 55.83% to $1.87. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 87.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 11714.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock moved upwards by 52.03% to $1.03. Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 56.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4371.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 31.9% to $5.83. As of 12:30 EST, First Wave BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 16.4 million, which is 8075.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares moved upwards by 30.75% to $4.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 176.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock moved upwards by 27.49% to $0.28. Trading volume for Minerva Surgical's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 394.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

Precigen PGEN shares declined by 27.0% to $1.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.3 million, which is 1165.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 16.79% to $3.47. As of 12:30 EST, Baudax Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 65.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

ContraFect CFRX stock decreased by 14.89% to $0.1. As of 12:30 EST, ContraFect's stock is trading at a volume of 26.9 million, which is 466.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares fell 10.33% to $1.39. The current volume of 184.8K shares is 101.7% of Applied DNA Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

C4 Therapeutics CCCC stock fell 10.26% to $7.26. The current volume of 159.9K shares is 34.7% of C4 Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $355.4 million.

Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock decreased by 10.23% to $4.92. Trading volume for Frequency Therapeutics's stock is 267.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.3 million.

