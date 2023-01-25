ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2023 12:30 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Ideal Power IPWR shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $13.75 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 59.7K, which is 411.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.22. The current volume of 490.9K shares is 39.8% of American Rebel Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock moved upwards by 9.43% to $1.16. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 366.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares rose 7.51% to $1.07. The current volume of 379.3K shares is 74.1% of OceanPal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Marten Transport MRTN shares increased by 7.17% to $22.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 205.5K shares, making up 73.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Helbiz HLBZ shares decreased by 18.8% to $0.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 106.2 million, which is 229.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF shares decreased by 18.47% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Sterling Check STER shares decreased by 10.81% to $13.21. Sterling Check's stock is trading at a volume of 105.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock declined by 9.58% to $5.38. Trading volume for Li-Cycle Holdings's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.8 million.
  • Xos XOS stock fell 9.11% to $0.9. Trading volume for Xos's stock is 290.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 8.97% to $2.43. The current volume of 134.4K shares is 17.2% of Performance Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

