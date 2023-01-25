12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ideal Power IPWR shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $13.75 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 59.7K, which is 411.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.

Losers

Helbiz HLBZ shares decreased by 18.8% to $0.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 106.2 million, which is 229.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

stock fell 9.11% to $0.9. Trading volume for Xos's stock is 290.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million. Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 8.97% to $2.43. The current volume of 134.4K shares is 17.2% of Performance Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.