12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $0.64 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares increased by 3.95% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.
  • Nogin NOGN stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW shares increased by 3.26% to $24.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 3.26% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares increased by 2.6% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 5.6% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 139.2K shares come close, making up 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares decreased by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.8 million.
  • Spruce Power Holding SPRU stock fell 4.83% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million.
  • Chegg CHGG shares declined by 2.81% to $20.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Kidpik PIK stock fell 2.7% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Amesite AMST stock declined by 2.69% to $0.24. At the close, Amesite's trading volume reached 53.3K shares. This is 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

