12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock increased by 9.6% to $27.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 8.51% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.
  • Wayfair W stock increased by 7.73% to $41.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares rose 7.69% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock increased by 6.39% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock increased by 6.13% to $47.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Amesite AMST shares decreased by 14.3% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock fell 7.63% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.3 million.
  • MGO Global MGOL stock declined by 7.13% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
  • Nordstrom JWN shares fell 7.0% to $16.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 6.87% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $414.0 million.
  • Nogin NOGN shares declined by 4.98% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

