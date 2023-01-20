12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock increased by 9.6% to $27.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

stock increased by 9.6% to $27.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 8.51% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.

stock increased by 8.51% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million. Wayfair W stock increased by 7.73% to $41.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

stock increased by 7.73% to $41.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. Tuniu TOUR shares rose 7.69% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million.

shares rose 7.69% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ stock increased by 6.39% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.

stock increased by 6.39% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million. New Oriental Education EDU stock increased by 6.13% to $47.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Amesite AMST shares decreased by 14.3% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

shares decreased by 14.3% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock fell 7.63% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.3 million.

stock fell 7.63% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.3 million. MGO Global MGOL stock declined by 7.13% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.

stock declined by 7.13% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million. Nordstrom JWN shares fell 7.0% to $16.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

shares fell 7.0% to $16.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 6.87% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $414.0 million.

shares fell 6.87% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $414.0 million. Nogin NOGN shares declined by 4.98% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.