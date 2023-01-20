ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock moved upwards by 40.1% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 15.85% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 11.44% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $11.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.5 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • PagerDuty PD shares increased by 6.1% to $27.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • Faro Technologies FARO stock decreased by 17.6% to $29.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $546.4 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares decreased by 12.16% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock decreased by 6.86% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock fell 5.75% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares decreased by 4.87% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved