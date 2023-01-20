12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WiSA Technologies WISA stock moved upwards by 40.1% to $0.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 15.85% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

Minim MINM shares rose 11.44% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

ACM Research ACMR shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $11.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.5 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

PagerDuty PD shares increased by 6.1% to $27.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Faro Technologies FARO stock decreased by 17.6% to $29.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $546.4 million.

WaveDancer WAVD shares decreased by 12.16% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock decreased by 6.86% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock fell 5.75% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.8 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares decreased by 4.87% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

