12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Neonode NEON stock rose 19.8% to $12.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Neonode's stock is trading at a volume of 878.9K, which is 323.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.

stock rose 13.26% to $0.22. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 82.9% of Verb Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million. GSE Systems GVP shares increased by 13.19% to $0.76. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 428.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 592.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

stock increased by 11.13% to $11.91. Trading volume for AMTD Digital's stock is 10.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 524.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares increased by 10.89% to $2.25. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 78.7% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $178.0 million.

Losers

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock fell 19.6% to $0.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 235.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

shares declined by 12.63% to $26.8. Trading volume for Clear Secure's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 283.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock decreased by 12.54% to $0.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.