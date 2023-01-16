12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 14.4% to $1.27 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $314.3 million.

stock increased by 14.4% to $1.27 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $314.3 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock rose 10.84% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 4.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

stock rose 10.84% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.2K shares, which is 4.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. Bit Digital BTBT shares increased by 10.16% to $1.3. This security traded at a volume of 394.4K shares come close, making up 33.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million.

shares increased by 10.16% to $1.3. This security traded at a volume of 394.4K shares come close, making up 33.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 9.06% to $0.71. Stronghold Digital Mining's trading volume hit 163.2K shares by close, accounting for 21.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

stock rose 9.06% to $0.71. Stronghold Digital Mining's trading volume hit 163.2K shares by close, accounting for 21.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. Cleanspark CLSK stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $2.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 226.2K shares, which is 7.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $2.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 226.2K shares, which is 7.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.4 million. Riot Platforms RIOT stock moved upwards by 6.14% to $6.39. Riot Platforms's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Akerna KERN shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.5 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.7K, accounting for 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.5 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.7K, accounting for 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. AppTech Payments APCX shares fell 6.84% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

shares fell 6.84% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million. D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock declined by 6.55% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 3.3 million shares come close, making up 1244.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 million.

stock declined by 6.55% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 3.3 million shares come close, making up 1244.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 million. Minim MINM stock fell 6.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

stock fell 6.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Aeva Technologies AEVA stock declined by 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $349.1 million.

stock declined by 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $349.1 million. AuthID AUID shares declined by 5.02% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.