12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Agrify AGFY shares increased by 45.3% to $0.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.2 million shares is 293.7% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

shares increased by 45.3% to $0.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.2 million shares is 293.7% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. EHang Holdings EH stock rose 29.87% to $16.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 436.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.7 million.

stock rose 29.87% to $16.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 436.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.7 million. Broadwind BWEN stock increased by 26.07% to $5.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 494.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.

stock increased by 26.07% to $5.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 494.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million. SOS SOS stock increased by 24.9% to $6.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 731.1K, which is 1039.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

stock increased by 24.9% to $6.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 731.1K, which is 1039.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved upwards by 22.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock moved upwards by 20.18% to $0.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 291.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.

Losers

Helbiz HLBZ stock decreased by 15.7% to $0.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 25.9 million, which is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

stock decreased by 15.7% to $0.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Helbiz's stock is trading at a volume of 25.9 million, which is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 14.01% to $2.15. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

stock decreased by 14.01% to $2.15. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 11.71% to $2.49. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 181.8% of FTC Solar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million.

stock declined by 11.71% to $2.49. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 181.8% of FTC Solar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares decreased by 10.28% to $5.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 305.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

shares decreased by 10.28% to $5.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 305.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares declined by 9.38% to $1.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.3K shares, making up 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

shares declined by 9.38% to $1.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.3K shares, making up 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. Xos XOS stock fell 8.16% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 227.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.